Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining TV audiences for the past few weeks. The house has been high on entertainment and it seems to be divided between VIP and non-VIP contestants following the entry of wild card entry. Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tiff is also making a lot of headlines. Neha Bhasin now reacts to their altercation.

Shamita and Devoleena have been at each other’s throats for the past few weeks. Their rivalry reached another level after the two got into an ugly fight in the recent episode of the reality show. The two got into a war of words during the sword task in which Devoleena was one of the sanchalak.

Now Neha Bhasin, who got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house a few days ago, has opened up about the recent fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Talking to ETimes, she said that one should not stoop so low for TRPs that they forget humanity.

The Jag Ghoomiya singer also slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee after watching the recent promo. She said, “From the time Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the show, she has been targeting Shamita. And nobody knows the reason. Has Shamita been saying nasty things to her unnecessarily? Whatever happened on one-weekend ka vaar when she came in as a guest and she has been dragging it till now. It doesn’t make sense or she is purposely doing this because she knows she will be seen if she targets Shamita Shetty. I don’t like her way of talking and it is not at all dignified. All the contestants who were inside before the wildcards walked in, they knew their limitations and boundaries but now the game has become ditty. The level of the show has gone down and I really feel bad about Shamita and Pratik because they play honest games and they are the ones to get hurt the most.”

Neha Bhasin also revealed about speaking to Shamita Shetty’s mother. She said, “I saw the promo of Shamita having a breakdown and I spoke to Shamita’s mother also as I got very scared. I was worried that she had not come out of the show. I feel just for the heck of a television show or TRP one should not stoop to such a level. You should not forget humanity just for the game. I know the audience of Bigg Boss enjoys watching these high voltage dramas.”

