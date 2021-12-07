‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Shubhangi Atre, popularly known as ‘Angoori Bhabi’, has found a saviour in actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Advertisement

Shubhangi says: “I was in Delhi for an event recently and a group of people claiming to be my fans surrounded me and the crowd was really making me uncomfortable. As the Covid-19 scare is still here I was very much bothered as I already had a bad experience with the virus. I was lucky to have Krushna there. He helped me walk to my vehicle. He was my biggest relief and saviour. I really adore such a gentleman.”

Advertisement

Shubhangi Atre says meeting Krushna Abhishek is always memorable. “I have known Krushna for a long time now. We did a reality TV show together earlier. We shoot together in my current show and also for some promotion of his movies. It is always positive and healthy meeting him. He makes sure to create memories along.”

Shubhangi is also known for featuring in shows like ‘Kasturi’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ and ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding: Tonight’s Sangeet Ceremony To Phere & Pool Party Post Marriage – Here’s The Complete Timeline!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube