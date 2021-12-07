Ayushmann Khurrana is known for picking unique and unusual films which others actors find uncomfortable doing. Similarly, his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is also not a typical love story as everyone is expecting. Meanwhile, the actor hasn’t faced the wrath of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to date, but his upcoming film with Vaani Kapoor has come under their radar.

Khurrana’s filmography includes Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and many more.

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer have been asked to make several changes by CBFC. They have even asked makers to add a disclaimer that reads, “No person associated with this film intends to offend or hurt any sentiments or feelings of the transgender community. The purpose is only to educate and create awareness amongst masses about the issues faced by the transgender community.”

On the other hand, a lovemaking scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s character has been reduced by 8 seconds. While dialogues such as ‘Saali chakki’ was replaced with ‘Chakka kahin ka,’ ‘F*ck’ was replaced with ‘Heck,’ ‘Bund’ was replaced with ‘Band baja ke,’ and India was replaced with ‘zamana’.

The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui acquired the censor certificate in October. Only after these cuts were carried out, the movie was passed with a U/A certificate and as per the certificate, the final duration is 117 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana star feels great that his upcoming film is getting a theatrical release, in an earlier interview he told, “So many of my life’s favourite memories are linked to me watching movies in a theatre. I’m feeling really happy that Hindi films are now set to release in theatres and make a big comeback. It is my firm belief that people will come back to the big screen to watch the best cinema and to get an experience like never before. Their decision to walk into a theatre won’t be based on just event films or genres or star cast. It will be based on content.”

The Bala actor added, “It’s an appointment viewing exercise, a moment of celebration for families and it will return in a big way. It just needs the right kind of film to do that. I just hope that my films contribute to pulling audiences back to the hallowed chambers of cinema. It’s high time that the industry makes a big comeback.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, and is set to release this week on December 10.

