Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have painted the town saffron with the announcement video of their upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra, and co-produced by Yash, the grand epic is all set to arrive in Diwali 2026, but as soon as the announcement arrived, BookMyShow listed the film on its ticket booking app!

Ranbir Kapoor & Yash Bring Tsunami!

As soon as the film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, arrived on BMS, it was welcomed by a huge response from the users! In less than six hours, the film registered a massive 28K likes on the ticket booking app! This means that the film registered an average of 4,666 likes per hour, that is 77 likes per minute – a testimony to the buzz that was generated instantly!

Ramayana BMS Likes Beat Love & War!

Interestingly, the BMS interests in Ramayana are 218% higher than Ranbir Kapoor’s own Love & War! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film will arrive in March 2026, but it currently has only 8.8K BMS likes! Meanwhile, Ramayana has roared much higher, with its first glimpse arriving early!

How Will Ramayana Fare?

It would be interesting to see how Ramayana will fare at the box office. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana!

Will Ranbir Kapoor Bring Bollywood’s 1000 Crore Film?

It would be interesting to see if Ranbir Kapoor brings Bollywood’s next 1000 crore film! Looking at the first look for the film, it is clear that Nitesh Tiwari has struck gold and taken care of each and every detail to perfection. The film is arriving in two parts. The first part will be released in Diwali 2026, followed by the second part that will arrive in Diwali 2017.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir’s Film Only 10.48 Crore Away From Next Milestone, Here’s How Much It Earned In Pakistan Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News