Anurag Basu is arriving with the spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro, titled Metro In Dino. The romantic musical drama is a story about three couples, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and others. It is expected to break Aditya Roy Kapur’s 12-year-old bad spell at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

What is Metro In Dino Budget?

As per multiple reports, Metro In Dino is made on a budget of 85 crores. The stakes are high given the strong competition at the box office from Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and Maa. In order to achieve the success tag, Aditya Roy Kapur will have to reach the breakeven stage. But if it has to attain the hit verdict, it must earn double the investment, i.e., 170 crores in India.

Will Aditya Roy Kapur finally deliver a clean hit?

Aditya Roy Kapur has been a part of some memorable movies like Ok Jaanu and Malang in the last decade. However, it has been 12-long-years since he delivered a clean hit.

As a leading actor, Aditya’s last big success was Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer minted 85.4 crores in its lifetime and was declared a super-hit. The same year, he also delivered a super-duper hit in the form of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

For those wondering, Malang caused mayhem at the ticket windows but was an average affair at the box office, with lifetime earnings of 59.04 crores.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur’s top 5 highest-grossing films below:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 190.03 crores (Super-duper hit) Aashiqui 2: 85.40 crores (Super hit) Kalank: 81 crores (Flop) Malang: 59.04 crores (Average) Action Replayy: 34 crores (Flop)

More about Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic musical also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is produced by Anurag Basu Productions and T-Series.

It is slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Day 27: Akshay Kumar Is Only 2.45 Crores Away From Aamir Khan’s #5 Bollywood Grosser Of All-Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News