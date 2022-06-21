Varun Dhawan is one of the most famous actors of the current generation who has always been vocal about his take on several topics related to the craft. The actor has multiple projects scheduled to release in the next few months and some of them are also highly anticipated. In a recent interaction with the media, he opened up about how he often gets a hunch if a film is not going to work well for the audience or at the box office.

For the unversed, Varun has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film, JugJugg Jeeyo which is expected to hit the theatres on 24th of this month. It has been directed by Raj Mehta and also features actors like Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Varun Dhawan opened up on how he kind of manifested his flops. “I don’t know how bizarre this will sound, but I’m someone who does believe in manifestation, and intuition and spirituality. So, sounds bizarre, but I almost manifested giving a flop. So, the first couple of years, it was just working, working, working… I knew it was going to work. But before something didn’t have to work, I knew this is not going to work.”, he said.

Explaining how to some extent he had an idea that Kalank would not work out, Varun dhawan said, “Yes, to some degree, I had a feeling. I couldn’t be 100% sure. But sometimes you do films for the wrong reasons, sometimes you do films for the money. I got completely burnt out after Street Dancer and I wanted to take a break also… I didn’t want to do films. Because I was emotionally so exhausted after that film, it was hard work, doing those dances. Though it’s important for me to say this, the producer made a lot of money on that film, and he’ll tell you, but the film didn’t go to the level it should have, for me.”

