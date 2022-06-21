Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are superstars of Bollywood and share a great bond of friendship. Both had their own ups and downs in their friendship. From being friends to rivals and back to best friends, SRK and Salman have come a long way!

Back in the 90s and early 2000s both SRK and Salman often went on tours. They even attended and performed at award shows. Now we have un-earthed a throwback video to those good old times wherein both superstars are seen in a fun banter. Scroll down to know more.

In the video below, Shah Rukh Khan is seen making fun of Salman Khan. The Pathaan actor says, “One day he wasn’t wearing his shirt, which is like every day,” just in time Salman interjects and said, “He should be wearing my suits and I should be wearing his clothes. I don’t know why it is like this.”

King Khan then continues, “He told me with his clothes on for a change, that Shah Rukh, you know something I am never gonna accept awards. Now you tell me how did you accept this one, ullu k patthhe.” Salman then asked, “kisne bola tha ki me accept nhi karunga,” SRK replies, “Tu hi bola tha mereko.”

Salman Khan said, “Ab me hi bol raha hu, me accept kar lia. Jab tu ne woh maan liya toh yeh kyu nhi maan raha.” King Khan then grabs the mike from Salman and said, “This one here is for the double standards for the whole film industry. But I tell you why, we may be bad, we may be vulgar, we may be drinking,” and then jokes, “I am speaking for Salman”.

Dabangg Khan then said, “I am good and I am vulgar.” Take a look at the hilarious banter in the below video:

So what do you think about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s banter? Let us know in the comments.

