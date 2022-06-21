Salman Khan is having a super busy year as he has multiple films in the pipeline. Soon the actor will kick start the much-awaited sequel of No Entry – No Entry Mein Entry, and today we’re here with an interesting scoop related to its female lead. It is being said that the movie will feature actors in multiple roles as the story will take place in different timelines. Recently, there were reports that claimed the movie will have almost 10 actresses and now a few names from the South industry are making rounds.

Apart from Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will be reprising their respective characters in the sequel. Anees Bazmee is set to direct the film while Boney Kapoor will produce. The team is expected to start shooting once everything is finalised.

Coming back to the topic, a recent report had suggested that the sequel, No Entry Mein Entry will feature 10 actresses. Now, a source close to the production told Bollywood Life that the makers are eyeing top South actresses and currently the team is considering Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia for the part.

Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia’s popularity is humongous. After their recent hits, Salman Khan starrer No Entry Mein Entry will appeal to a larger audience, especially in the South. Reportedly, the film might go on floors by the end of this year.

As of now, all the actors are busy with their current projects and once the artists are available the makers will then start the shoot.

Apart from No Entry Mein Entry, Salman Khan recently wrapped Tiger 3, he’ll soon shoot a major portion with Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, the superstar will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 along with cameos in Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha and God Father.

