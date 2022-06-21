Salman Khan is one superstar who has delivered success with whatever he served on the platter to his fan. His movies were often blockbusters but off late, he seems to be a bit under the weather. Whether it is Antim or Radhe, the results at the box office have not really been favourable!

We asked celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has rightly predicted the future of many celebs, if all will be well with Salman in the near future or not. Scroll below for all he has to say.

“Salman Khan is a superstar and has an unmatchable fan following. He is all about commercial cinema and why not. However, his stars have not been in his favour off late and that seems to be continuing until another year or so, as per my readings. Due to climatic combinations of Rahu’s placement in the 3rd house, there is a negative effect. He may also get under some mental pressure. But one this period passes, he will be back to his glory. He will as usual be unbeatable,” he began.

“Speaking of his health, Salman Khan needs to be careful about it in the next few years. He may suffer different ailments and probably will have to head for some surgeries if he is not careful. Besides that, when we come back to his professional life, his production house, NGO work will all be on track and he perhaps can very well concentrate on that to ease himself off some penting-up mental pressure,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us.

Salman is currently working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He also has Tiger 3 and Pathaan in the pipeline.

