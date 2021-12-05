As expected, Antim – The Final Truth showed growth again on Saturday as 1.75 crores* came in. Compared to 1.25 crores that the film had earned on Friday, this is a good increment in numbers and also sets the stage for Sunday to go past the 2 crores mark.

Of course, had Saturday collections itself been around 2 crores then it would have been even better for the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer as that would have promised a promising hold during the weekdays. Here, with Friday coming down to 1.25 crores, one can well expect Sunday to be the last day for the film when it would go past the 1 crore mark post which things would get slower during the weekdays.

Nonetheless, what matters is that the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film is doing as per expected lines and has collected 32.25 crores* already. The second weekend would close around 34.50 crores and then two week number would be around 37 crores. Post that it would be all about more numbers trickling in on the lower side to allow Antim – The Final Truth to sneak past 40 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

