Aamir Khan is currently winning hearts at the box office with his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports dramedy is 7.3 on IMDb and churning out good numbers for the actor, racing towards the hit mark. However, it is still a good distance from the hit mark!
Top 250 Films On IMDb (Worldwide)
Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Mr Perfectionist is currently ruling IMDb as well. In the list of the top 250 films of all time, 8 Indian films have found a spot for themselves. Interestingly, none of them feature in the top 50!
Aamir Khan Rules 3 Spots!
Aamir Khan has one film in the top 100, while he rules three spots in the top 250 films. These three films are 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal. Meanwhile, two South Indian Films claim a spot in the top 250 films worldwide.
Check out the list of the 8 Indian films that feature in the list of the top 250 films of all time.
1. 3 Idiots
Global Rank: 85
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Starcast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh
Where To Watch: Prime Video
What Is It About?
The official synopsis says, “Two friends are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them idiots.”
2. Taare Zameen Par
Global Rank: 113
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Director: Aamir Khan
Starcast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan
What Is It About?
The official synopsis of the film says, “A young boy is thought to be nothing but a lazy troublemaker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school.”
3. Dangal
Global Rank: 127
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Starcast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh,
What Is It About?
The official synopsis of the film says, “Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, decides to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas.”
4. Maharaja
Global Rank: 219
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Director: Nithilan Saminathan
Starcast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap
Where To Watch: Netflix
What Is It About?
The official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive Lakshmi unfolds.”
5. Jai Bhim
Global Rank: 223
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Director: TJ Gnanavel
Starcast: Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan K
Where To Watch: Prime Video
What Is It About?
The official synopsis says, “When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice.”
6. Gangs Of Wasseypur
Global Rank: 247
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Starcast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia & Ensemble
Where To Watch: Netflix
What Is It About?
The official synopsis says, “A clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur, and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations.”
7. Drishyam
Global Rank: 248
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Director: Nishikant Kamat
Starcast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
What Is It About?
The official synopsis says, “Desperate measures are taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law, after they commit an unexpected crime.”
8. Andhadhun
Global Rank: 249
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Starcast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Where To Watch: Netflix
What Is It About?
The official synopsis says, “A series of mysterious events change the life of a blind pianist, who must now report a crime that he should technically know nothing of.”
