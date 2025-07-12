Aamir Khan is currently winning hearts at the box office with his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports dramedy is 7.3 on IMDb and churning out good numbers for the actor, racing towards the hit mark. However, it is still a good distance from the hit mark!

Top 250 Films On IMDb (Worldwide)

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Mr Perfectionist is currently ruling IMDb as well. In the list of the top 250 films of all time, 8 Indian films have found a spot for themselves. Interestingly, none of them feature in the top 50!

Aamir Khan Rules 3 Spots!

Aamir Khan has one film in the top 100, while he rules three spots in the top 250 films. These three films are 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal. Meanwhile, two South Indian Films claim a spot in the top 250 films worldwide.

Check out the list of the 8 Indian films that feature in the list of the top 250 films of all time.

1. 3 Idiots

Global Rank: 85

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Starcast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About?

The official synopsis says, “Two friends are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them idiots.”

2. Taare Zameen Par

Global Rank: 113

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Director: Aamir Khan

Starcast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “A young boy is thought to be nothing but a lazy troublemaker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school.”

3. Dangal

Global Rank: 127

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Starcast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh,

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, decides to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas.”

4. Maharaja

Global Rank: 219

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Director: Nithilan Saminathan

Starcast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap

Where To Watch: Netflix

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive Lakshmi unfolds.”

5. Jai Bhim

Global Rank: 223

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Director: TJ Gnanavel

Starcast: Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan K

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About?

The official synopsis says, “When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice.”

6. Gangs Of Wasseypur

Global Rank: 247

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Starcast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia & Ensemble

Where To Watch: Netflix

What Is It About?

The official synopsis says, “A clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur, and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations.”

7. Drishyam

Global Rank: 248

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Starcast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

What Is It About?

The official synopsis says, “Desperate measures are taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law, after they commit an unexpected crime.”

8. Andhadhun

Global Rank: 249

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Starcast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Where To Watch: Netflix

What Is It About?

The official synopsis says, “A series of mysterious events change the life of a blind pianist, who must now report a crime that he should technically know nothing of.”

For more updates from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

