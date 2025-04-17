Anurag Kashyap is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, and this time, the filmmaker is furious. On April 17, the director took to Instagram to vent his frustration over the censorship hurdles faced by several films, including 90, Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, and Phule.

Kashyap didn’t hold back as he wrote, “90 Punjab 95 Tees Dhadak 2, Phule I don’t know how many other films are blocked that exposes the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist government is blocked who is so ashamed to see there own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can’t even openly talk about, what is it about the film that bothers them. F*ckin’ cowards.”

The filmmaker’s words echo the frustration of creators who find their work stuck in a loop of delays and silent censorship, primarily when films aim to shed light on socially relevant topics.

Censor Board’s Reason Leaves Anurag Kashyap Shocked

Kashyap didn’t stop at his story post. He also shared another strong statement about Dhadak 2’s censor board experience. According to him, the censor board reportedly claimed, “Modi ji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai.” (Modi ji has abolished the caste system in India). He further questioned the same logic applied to other films like Santosh and now Phule. Addressing the brewing controversy around Phule, the director wrote.

“Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin. Kaun ho aap? Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai? Jab caste system tha nahin toh Jyotiba Phule aur Savitri bai kyon the? Ya toh aap ka Brahmanism exist hi nahin karta kyon ki Modi jinke hisaab se India mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko chuhiya bana rahe ho. Bhai, mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi? Log c*****a nahin hain. Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain. Decide kar lo (sic).”

Roughly Translates to, “Now Brahmins have a problem with Phule. Brother, if there’s no caste system, then why even call yourself a Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you feeling so burnt? If there was no caste system, then why did Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule even exist? Either your Brahmanism doesn’t exist at all — because according to Modi, there’s no caste system in India — or all of you are just fooling everyone together. Brother, first decide among yourselves: does casteism exist in India or not? People aren’t fools. Are you Brahmins, or is it your fathers sitting up there? Make up your mind.”

Anurag Kashyap openly questioned the authorities’ double standards, calling out the uncomfortable silence surrounding these decisions. His message struck a nerve with many fans and industry peers, who often see art getting caught in the crossfire of politics.

