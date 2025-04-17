Disha Patani is the fashion diva of the present generation in Bollywood. She has stunned the internet with her latest look, channeling her inner Madhuri Dixit and flaunting one of the most iconic looks of the Devdas actress. Dixit earned the nickname Dhak Dhak Girl after her iconic performance in the song from Beta. The song was a massive hit and is still unforgettable for Madhuri’s sensuous performance. Disha recently stepped out in a similar look, and we cannot turn our eyes away. Keep scrolling for more.

Madhuri became an overnight star after this song. From her expressions to her moves, everything was dripping with sensuality. The actress sported a vibrant orange saree for the song paired with a matching blouse with a halter and a low-slung drape showcasing her midriff and those sensuous curves. It gave people many steamy dreams at night. It is still iconic and has developed a cult status over the years.

Disha Patani recently appeared at the unveiling of the second edition of MAMI Select, and her look turned heads. The actress seemed to have paid tribute to Bollywood’s OG Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit, with her vibrant look. Patani sported a bright orange saree paired with a full-sleeved embroidered blouse with a low-cut sweetheart neckline. The blouse was also low-slung, flaunting her midriff and mean curves.

The actress paired her orange saree with gold embroidery, fitting accessories, and flawless makeup. For her footwear, she wore a pair of sleek gold heels. Disha sported a chunky gold ring to accessorize her look. She also added a pair of dazzling danglers to complete her accessory look for the ensemble.

The Kanguva actress almost never goes wrong with her makeup, and this time, it was also on point. Disha chose a lightweight skin-like foundation for the base and a peach-tone blush on the cheeks paired with a subtle gold highlighter. Her eyes were kohl-lined and featured a smoky look. The actress sported a nude brown lip shade with a little bit of gloss over it, and her hair was open, casually draping over the shoulder, featuring her natural curls.

Disha Patani posed sensuously in the ensemble, and she looked luminous. She shared her gorgeous pictures on her social media platforms; you can check them out below.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva alongside Bobby Deol and Suriya.

