After a mild run at the box office, Suriya’s Kanguva has recently premiered on an OTT platform. The film is presently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Kanguva hit theaters on November 14, 2024, and its quick release on digital platforms shook the audience. However, many fans were left disappointed by its OTT debut due to the absence of a Hindi version.

Kanguva OTT Has No Hindi Version Yet

As of now, Suriya’s Kanguva has no Hindi version available on Amazon Prime Video. This has been a major disappointment for Hindi-speaking viewers, causing their excitement to dwindle. Fans have expressed their frustration on social media platforms, chittering about the absence of the Hindi version. Many fans have been questioning Amazon Prime Video on their official Instagram page, where they announced that Kanguva is now streaming.

One fan commented, “Hindi mai dalo na,” which means “Upload the film in Hindi.” Another asked, “Hindi version kaha h?” meaning “Where is the Hindi version?” The frustration didn’t stop there, as one fan even mocked Amazon Prime Video by writing, “Hindi version kya Netflix le gaya?” which translates to “Did Netflix take the Hindi version?”

There has been no official word yet on whether a special Hindi version of Kanguva will be released on OTT. Even if it does, no timeline has been set for its arrival.

Kanguva OTT Has The Trimmed Version Of The Film

The film, which was released in theaters and has now arrived on OTT, features different versions. According to reports from 123Telugu, the digital version has been trimmed by around 12 minutes compared to the original theatrical release. The makers trimmed the movie following negative reviews from the audience during its theatrical run. As a result, the OTT version of Kanguva is shorter than the version that was released in theaters.

How Many Languages Is Kanguva Available In Right Now?

Despite the absence of a Hindi version, Suriya’s latest film is available in four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Viewers who are familiar with these languages can still watch movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Overall, Kanguva continues to generate notable buzz among fans despite not having a great run at the box office. It remains to be seen what kind of response the film will receive in its digital version.

