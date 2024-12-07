Suriya has been in the news for his film Kanguva, which did underwhelmingly at the box office and was heavily trolled for its jarring music and performances. After Kanguva, the actor announced his next movie, Suriya 45, to be directed by RJ Balaji.

Suriya and RJ Balaji’s collaboration was recently announced with the release of a unique poster. The poster features several long sickles decorated with tilaks and a single spear (Vel) in the center, suggesting a divine theme may be present in the film.

In the past, RJ Balaji directed Mookuthi Amman, a 2020 film about a reporter who encounters his ancestral goddess.

Suriya 45 is based on a script created for a film called Maasaani Amman. This project is said to be very similar to the director’s previous film, Mookuthi Amman, which starred Nayanthara. However, it is reported that changes have been made to the script to focus on a male lead, Suriya. Suriya will be seen playing a God in this film, and the character is said to have been written based on a deity called Karuppasamy. Moreover, he appears as a god to help the protagonist solve something important in the film.

Trisha and Suriya are reuniting with Suriya after 20 years Suriya 45. According to reports, Trisha is playing the female lead in Suriya 45, and the latest video from the sets confirms the news. After being featured in films like Aaru and Ayutha Ezhuthu, Trisha and Suriya were spotted wearing lawyers’ suits in the video, which might be their characters in the movie.

She joined the team in Pollachi. Filming has already begun in locations like Pollachi and its surroundings.

Trisha was recently seen in a web series called Brindaa, and it is a massive hit on the OTT. At the same time, she did a unique dance number in Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT. She is working on Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, which will mark her return to Telugu cinema after 18 years.

