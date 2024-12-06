Amid the storm of Pushpa 2 in the Hindi market, it was expected that the run of several leftover releases would see an end. One of those films has been Suriya’s Kanguva. Despite poor audience feedback, the Kollywood magnum opus was able to hang in there due to the absence of major releases, but yesterday, with the arrival of the Pushpa storm. it wrapped up its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed box office closing report!

The Siva directorial was released in theatres on November 14. Upon its release, the film received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it saw poor word-of-mouth. As a result, the film was completely rejected on the first day itself. In the Hindi belt, the presence of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani was expected to attract some eyeballs, but that didn’t happen at all.

Kanguva (Hindi) started on a fair note by earning 3.50 crores. However, with poor feedback, it failed to show any growth, and on weekdays, it was game over. Still, as there were no major releases, it stayed there and added minimal numbers to its tally. Unfortunately, in the final run, it has failed to touch even 15 crores.

As per the update coming in, Kanguva (Hindi) has closed its run at the Indian box office by earning just 14.90 crore net. It’s a disappointing total as the film had secured a much higher value for its Hindi theatrical rights in the pre-release business. In return, it has been a big loss for the buyers.

Unlike The Greatest Of All Time and Vettaiyan, Kanguva was showcased in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) but failed to enjoy desirable box office results. Let’s see if Suriya manages to make a strong mark in the Hindi belt with his upcoming releases.

