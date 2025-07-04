Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino has arrived in the theaters and the film is getting a thumbs up from the viewers. In fact, X formerly known as Twitter is buzzing with happy viewers who have enjoyed the relationship drama high on emotions to the core!

The film highlights the story of four couples living in Metro cities – these couples are played by Anupam Kher – Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma – Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur – Sara Ali Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh – Ali Fazal! All the stories have found a place in the hearts of the audience.

Scroll down to read the reactions from the audience after watching Metro In Dino. People opened their hearts, and while they pointed out the flaws, they still accepted the film gracefully and with warmth!

No Grand Declarations, Only Unsaid Words!

A user wrote, “Metro In Dino – Go watch it with someone you love or someone you’re learning to love again. Maybe even just yourself. But go, because sometimes, it takes a film like this to remind us, “You need to fall in love with the same person again and again.” Another comment read, “Anurag Basu taps into the pulse of modern relationships — not through grand declarations, but through quiet moments and unsaid words. The film stretches over 162 minutes, but never really feels like a drag.”

The Flaws In Metro In Dino!

A user wrote, “Yes, the second half does lose some steam and becomes slightly predictable, but that doesn’t take away from the emotional payoff. The film is a warm hug — flawed, yes, but full of heart.” Another comment read, “The second half lacks a bit but is still worthwhile.” A more brutal opinion read, “A classic case of brilliant actors stuck in a weak, cliché-ridden story. While Pankaj Tripathi & Konkona Sen Sharma are an absolute riot and the film’s saving grace, the movie itself is a predictable ride you’ve taken many times before.”

The Music – An Absolute Gem!

The music of the film has been widely appreciated. A user wrote, ” Film Har Age ke Romance Ur Relations ko Dikhati hai. Actor’s ka kaam Accha hai. Film Musical Concert Jaisa Feel karati hai. Music Lovers ko Jayada Pasand Aayegi.” Another comment read, “Film scores with music, editing, and cinematography with supercast. The film emotionally attracts different lifestyles of people, some fun moments, background work, overall it will make you smile and happy!” One more user wrote, “Beautiful songs are the USP. Casting has been done so accurately.”

