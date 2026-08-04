The Movie Song Do Numbari By Dhanda Nyoliwala( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ahead of the theatrical release of one of the year’s most anticipated films, Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios today unveiled Do Numbari, the first song from the film’s soundtrack album. Composed, written, and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry, the high-energy track marks his much-awaited Bollywood debut and becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, Excel Entertainment’s newly launched music label.

Dhanda Nyoliwala has built a cult following with his chart-topping tracks, distinctive style, and powerful stage presence. With millions of fans and a string of viral hits to his name, he now brings his signature sound to one of India’s biggest entertainment franchises.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the world of Season 1, bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), as the story unfolds on the big screen for the very first time. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 4 September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.

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