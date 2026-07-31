Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer Release Date (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The recently released teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie opened to an amazing response, giving fans an exciting glimpse of the franchise’s transition from OTT to the big screen. Bringing iconic characters back in a grander avatar, the cinematic entry promises high-octane drama, fresh surprises, and the signature bhaukaal that audiences have been eagerly waiting for.

India’s biggest crime franchise is all set to make history as Mirzapur: The Movie brings its epic world to theaters on a massive scale. The film promises a larger-than-life spectacle specifically crafted for the big screen. After the tremendous response to the recently released teaser, excitement has reached a fever pitch as fans prepare to witness an untold chapter set in the iconic universe.

Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer Launch

With the film’s theatrical release drawing closer, the excitement around its next big update has been building rapidly. The makers are now ready to take the buzz to the next level by releasing the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11. Scheduled for a grand launch event with the ensemble cast in attendance, the trailer will offer fans their most expansive and detailed look yet at the high-stakes drama and grandeur of the cinematic adaptation.

Mirzapur: The Movie stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, alongside exciting new additions like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Further expanding the ensemble, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together for this new chapter in the franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 4th September 2026.

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