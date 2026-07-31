Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Prime Video)

H Vinoth’s Tamil directorial Jana Nayagan has crossed the 260 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its opening week. The political action thriller also left behind Mersal’s lifetime to become Thalapathy Bijay’s 5th highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Crosses the 80 crore mark overseas!

Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol co-starrer opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite that, it has swiftly crossed the 80 crore mark at the overseas box office in its opening week. The international total of Jana Nayagan stands at 81 crore gross. It is now to be seen whether it can score a century in its lifetime.

5th highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Jana Nayagan has accumulated 262.1 crore gross in 8 days. This includes 181.10 crore gross that it collected in India.

It has surpassed the global lifetime of Mersal (253.45 crore) to enter Thalapathy Vijay’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Its next target is to beat Bigil. Its pace during the upcoming weekend will determine whether covering a gap of 33.98 crore will be possible in its lifetime. Fingers crossed!

Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s all-time highest-grossers at the worldwide box office:

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Bigil – 296.08 crore Jana Nayagan – 262.1 crore (8 days) Mersal – 253.45 crore Sarkar – 237.26 crore Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Theri – 158.8 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 153.48 crore

India gross: 181.10 crore

Overseas gross: 81 crore

Worldwide gross: 262.1 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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