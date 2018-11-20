Decoding Sarkar Worldwide Lifetime Box-Office Collection Trends: Diwali 2018 Belonged To Thalapathy Vijay And NOT Aamir Khan!

Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth is ruling Kollywood for a long time now, with Sarkar though, it may be the time to think of new king of K-town, but that’s something to write on some other day.

Vijay starrer Sarkar has raked in a massive 242.9 crore worldwide 13 days in release. That put the film fourth in list of all time biggest Kollywood movies worldwide, just behind Enthiran, Kabali and Mersal. Breaking the global pie, the film tallied 171.9 crore domestically and 71 crore ($9.8 million) internationally.

Earlier last weekend, the film obliterated Kollywood opening records, grossing 49.4 crore, bettering the previous best of Vijay by 47 percent. It also became first film to gross over 25 crore in Tamil Nadu with 31.8 crore opening day. In just 7 days of release, it crossed 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, becoming only third film to do so, and guess what, who are the other two? You have Mersal and the Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Following is the territorial breakdown till second weekend.

Tamil Nadu: 118.8 crore

AP/Nizam: 18.5 crore

Karnataka: 16.9 crore

Kerala: 13.9 crore

North India: 3.8 crore

Total: 171.9 crore

Speaking of offshore numbers, the film has grossed $9.8 million till date and will soon become fourth Kollywood film to gross over $10 million, Rajinikanth and Vijay owning 2 each. International total includes, $2.4 million from Gulf, $2.1 million from Malaysia, $1.4 million from North America and $0.88 million from Singapore.

The film has earned over 120 crore distributor share worldwide, against record breaking 125 crore theatrical rights so far. There’s still some gas left in tank for the film to reach the breakeven point. The film is in black for all its Indian distributor except Tamil Nadu where it will hit the finish line in someday. Some individual distributors in Tamil Nadu and oversea territory like USA, Australia, etc will lose some money, but that’s more to the premium prices they paid, as in term of gross the film is right there in top grossers. The film is a huge Blockbuster if one goes with the business it did, however for distributors the film will be just a breakeven only. To put that in perspective, the film’s distributor share is similar to the worldwide gross of non Rajini or non Shankar Tamil films.