Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Reception: All Smiles, Hand-In-Hand & Complementing Attires; Everything’s On-Point As They Head To Bengaluru

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Reception: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone after dating for 6 years, got married on 14-15th November in Italy’s Lake Como and the buzz is at its peak for the newlyweds who are marked as one of the best actors of their generations. Though they had a lavish wedding, the sad part remained the fact that the paparazzi not being able to get any insights of their ceremonies. Now, #DeepVeer are all set for a reception that’s happening tomorrow in Bangalore and we spotted them at the airport.

Bajirao and his Mastani were seen at the airport in the morning. While Ranveer carried probably ‘the most subtle’ attire of his life – a plain white kurta with a embroidered waist coat, Deepika opted for a pale white anaarkali style kurti. Both complimented each other with coordinated colours and jooti(s). What was to be focused upon was their cute romance – hand in hand, continuously talking to each other and smiling. No wonder, they make the ideal couple and are happiest at the moment! Check out their video below:

The wedding reception happening tomorrow in Bengaluru has been planned for Deepika’s relatives as it’s her hometown but will witness both of their family members and close relatives. Check out the pictures of the couple here:

Later, there will be 2 receptions at Mumbai – one probably for Ranveer’s closed ones and the other for the film fraternity, tentatively planned on 28th December & January 2nd respectively.

We are hoping to witness the pictures from the upcoming receptions at its best unlike the pictures from wedding ceremony, where the media and the fans kept craving for the pictures until the duo decided to share it themselves on their social media handles.