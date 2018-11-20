2.0 On Hype Meter: Poised To Be BIGGEST Box-Office Opener For Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth In The Hindi Belt!

Just 9 days left for the release of 2.0, which is the costliest Indian Film made till date on an unheard budget of Rs 500 crore. Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead, the film is the second installment of the Robot which was a humongous success down south and gained a cult status over the years in the Hindi Belt owing to repeat telecasts on Television. Apart from the presence of two superstars, 2.0 also has the benefit of a strong recall value among the audience owing to the likeability factor of the first part.

2.0 is possibly the first Indian Film after Baahubali, and the expectations but obvious are sky high because over the years, Director Shankar has associated himself with quality commercial entertainers with a pinch of social message. Too add on to the positivity, the film is carrying good reports in the trade which gives it the platform to record a healthy trend in the long run. The failure of Thugs of Hindostan will also prove to be a blessing in disguise as the audience have not watched a big cinematic spectacle on the big screen since a long time. In-fact, the last blockbuster in the Hindi belt was Sanju (June 2018) and the audience all across are hungry to watch a big pan-India entertainer which they might get in the form of 2.0. The theatrical trailer has created the right amount of excitement in the audience on ground, although the opening of the film would not reach the bumper level owing to lack of good music. None the less, the trailer has created enough hype to give the film an excellent opening. On a holiday, the collections of 2.0 would have touched the roof, however a non-holiday release that too on a Thursday will act as a minor barrier in the opening of the film, which without doubt would be around the Rs 25 crore mark. The 3D release would also add on to the opening day numbers, as the 3D tickets are costlier than usual.

Taking into consideration all the factors, the movie is looking to open in the range of Rs 23.00 to 26.00 crore. The opening would have been a little higher had the film released on a regular Friday, as compared to a working Thursday release at present. 2.0 ‘might’ be the biggest opener at the Box-Office for Akshay Kumar in Hindi Belt by challenging the opening day collections of Gold, however we shall get a clear picture on this once the advance booking opens up.

If the audience reports of 2.0 are indeed positive as they are in the trade, we expect the biz to escalate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, thereby posing an extended weekend total in the range of Rs 115 to 125 crore. The breakeven point for the film in Hindi belt is approximately Rs 160 crore, which would be breached in merely 5 to 6 days if the word of mouth is positive. While the trailer as well as the posters have done the trick for 2.0, the film lags behind only in one aspect i.e. music and if the film had even one good song, it did stand a chance to open at even better numbers. Never the less, the opening of the film is expected to be excellent in the Hindi Belt and bumper in all the other versions. The major contributors for the opening of the film will be the culmination of Akshay Kumar with Rajinikanth in a brand with a recall value as high as Robot and the fact that it is the costliest Indian Film till date. Without Akshay Kumar, the opening of the film would have been just about good, however it is his presence and audience pull in the Hindi belt, especially the masses, that will push the opening to excellent levels. Basically, we are looking at an opening in excess of Rs 100 crore in India – Hindi + Tamil + Telugu, which is nothing but phenomenal. It is only on 29th November that we shall come to know if the film challenges the All India Collections of Baahubali 2 (Rs 120 crore approx.) Our initial prediction for the film was approximately Rs 18 to 20 crore, however the failure of Thugs of Hindostan as well as the positive response to the trailer has made us increase it to Rs 23 to 26 crore.

Hype Meter: 3.5 on 5

Opening Day Prediction: Rs 23 to 26 crore