Sardaar Ji 3 is achieving massive milestones overseas. It may not have been released in India, but that isn’t stopping the horror-comedy from minting massive moolah. Hania Aamir co-starrer is inches away from beating Diljit Dosanjh’s #2 overseas grosser of all time. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Sardaar Ji 3 earned overseas?

As per the latest update by Sacnilk, Sardaar Ji 3 has accumulated $5 million (INR 42.83 crores) at the overseas box office. During the second weekend, Diljit Dosanjh starrer reportedly earned 9 crores. The buzz is at peak, and Amar Hundal’s directorial will soon achieve the 50 crore milestone!

Take a look at the available territory-wise breakdown below:

North America: $2.2 million

Pakistan: $830K

United Kingdom: $725K

Australia-NZ: $685K

Middle East: $300K

Rest: $260K

Total: $5 million (INR 42.83 crores)

Sardaar Ji 3 set to beat Carry On Jatta 3

The third installment of Sardaar Ji is currently Diljit Dosanjh’s third highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It is only 3.17 crores away from beating Carry On Jatta 3 (46 crores) to become his 2nd highest grosser internationally.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s top 3 overseas grossers of all time:

Jatt & Juliet 3: 57.50 crores Carry On Jatta 3: 46 crores Sardaar Ji 3: 42.83 crores

One can only imagine the mayhem at the ticket windows had the horror-comedy been released in India!

Meanwhile, it is also the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 worldwide. In only 10 days, Amar Hundal’s film had left behind Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrit Khaira’s Saukan Saunkanay 2 (34.88 crores) worldwide.

Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

Budget: 35 crores

Worldwide collection: 42.83 crores

ROI: 22.37%

Verdict: Plus

