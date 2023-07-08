The Punjabi film industry is witnessing good days at the worldwide box office as it has got another blockbuster winner in the form of Carry On Jatta 3. After taking a superb start, the film is refusing to slow down and has emerged as a big winner all across the globe. In fact, it has now become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film of all-time!

Directed by Smeep Kang, the Carry On Jatta is another successful addition to the popular Punjabi comedy franchise. It stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Kavita Kaushik in key roles. While the reviews from critics have been mixed, the film is enjoying strong word-of-mouth among the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Carry On Jatta 3 has earned a whopping 64.25 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 8 days. Out of this, 32 crores gross are coming from the overseas market. The total is huge as the film has now become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film of all-time, beating its own predecessor Carry On Jatta 2 (61.50 crores gross).

Carry On Jatta 3 is expected to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in the lifetime run. If it happens, it will become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all-time. For those who don’t know, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt (Pakistani film) is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film with over a collection of $11 million globally.

Let’s see if the Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa led comedy entertainer achieves that feat!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office Advance Booking (India): Tom Cruise’s Craze Takes Over, Already 60,000+ Tickets Sold For The Opening Weekend & Set For A Huge Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News