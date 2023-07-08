Tom Cruise is all set to take the box office by storm as his upcoming action entertainer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7, is witnessing a strong buzz on the ground level. In India, the advance booking reports are very exciting and as per the latest update, the mark of 60,000 tickets has already been crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, MI 7 has managed to strike the right chords with the audience so far. Be it a glimpse or the full-fledged trailer, the film has built the right amount of curiosity. The main highlight is Tom Cruise‘s breathtaking stunts, as cine-goers are looking forward to catching them on the big screen.

As per the report on Box Office Worldwide, Mission: Impossible 7 has witnessed a very good response in advance booking so far. The last update states that the biggie has sold 62,588 tickets in three national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis) for the extended opening weekend (12 to 16 July).

Speaking about the advance booking collection at the box office, Mission: Impossible 7 has accumulated 2.76 crores gross so far through the above-mentioned three national cinema chains for the opening weekend.

This craze will be increasing by today or tomorrow, and Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to see a boost in advance booking.

With all such positive things happening around, the film is expected to open huge and become Tom Cruise‘s biggest opener in India by a big margin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

