Tom Cruise is flying high with his recent release, Top Gun: Maverick, witnessing a blockbuster run and his upcoming biggie, Mission: Impossible 7, ready to explode the worldwide box office. While the hype for MI 7 continues to build, let us inform you that the actor is chasing a billion-dollar milestone with the film. Let’s check out Tom’s success ratio in the last decade and his performance at ticket windows to know more.

Before we start talking about Tom’s success ratio at the worldwide box office in the last 10 years, remember that we’re considering his films from 2013 onwards. In total, the action star did 8 films during the time frame of 2013 to 2023 (excluding the upcoming MI 7). Out of these 8 films, only 2 were commercial failures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Tom Cruise’s Oblivion earned $286.16 million globally. Edge Of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation earned $370.54 million and $682.71 million, respectively. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back had ended its lifetime run at $162.14 million, while The Mummy made $409.23 million globally. American Made did a business of $134.86 million and Mission: Impossible – Fallout earned $791.65 million. Tom’s recent release, Top Gun: Maverick earned $1.49 billion at the box office.

Out of the above-mentioned films, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Mummy were considered to be box office failures. So with 2 failures out of 8 films, Tom Cruise enjoys a success ratio of 75%.

Combining the collection of these 8 films, Tom Cruise’s box office worth stands at a whopping $4.332 billion and with his Mission: Impossible waiting for its grand release, the actor is hoping to touch the mark of $5 billion.

What do you think? Will Tom Cruise be able to enter the $5 billion club with Mission: Impossible 7? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Box Office (Worldwide): Marvel Biggie Crosses The $800 Million Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News