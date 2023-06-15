Amid a cloud of controversies, The Flash is finally out in theatres. Led by Ezra Miller, the film has been grabbing negative headlines due to Miller’s alleged off-screen behaviour. However, damage control, to some extent, is done by the positive reviews that are flowing in from early screenings. So, let’s see how much it could earn at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend!

Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the DCU film has high hopes pinned on it and fans are really looking forward to seeing how the universe shapes up. Going by the initial reviews and reactions, it’s one of the best superhero movies in recent times and is expected to receive love at the box office. It could be another winner of the season after some recent global successes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, The Flash is expected to take a start of $155-$165 million at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. Out of this, a bigger chunk would be coming from the overseas market, which is $85-$95 million. In the domestic market, the film is expected to make a little over $70 million. If this happens, it will quickly recover its budget, which sits at $200 million.

Also starring Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon and others, The Flash releases today in major overseas centres.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller recently made a public showing for the first time in nearly two years, attending the Los Angeles premiere of their film. The embattled actor spoke openly about misconduct allegations against them and various legal woes, addressing fans and many industry players at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Prabhas Starrer Finally Crosses 10 Crore Mark With 3.90 Lakh Tickets Already Sold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News