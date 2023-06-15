Ezra Miller starrer The Flash movie has been a hot topic for the superhero fandom for quite some time. With all the controversies and hurdles in its way, the movie is finally reaching the theatres, and many of its early reviews are praising the movie. Being the first movie of the newly announced DCU, many are wondering what the movie will hold for its future and what can be expected.

The movie had a long turbulent road as it struggled to find a director in the beginning, and later, the controversies of Ezra Miller. As it is supposed to reboot the DCU, its post-credits scene is eagerly anticipated for several reasons. While the movie had no mid-credit scenes, it does have one end-credit scene. Read on ahead and be aware of the spoilers that might come your way!

Advertisement

Advertisement

(SPOILER ALERT) The Flash post-credit scene opens with Barry Aleen and Aquaman walking the street after a heavy night of drinking. The Speedster explains to Arthur that he has jumped to multiple timelines, and while every Batman is different, Aquaman seems to be the same in every timeline. While Aquaman is drunk, he is not giving much attention to what the Flash is saying as he tries to sleep in a puddle and can barely walk.

The scene ends with him giving the Flash one of his Atlantean treasures in the shape of a ring, so he can go get more beer. He later demands to get more beer prompting Barry to call him Poseidon. However, the scene does not promise to be a cliffhanger or an extension of the movie, but it does provide comic relief.

While there is no huge reveal for its future movies, it does go a long way to explaining why no timeline shenanigans will affect the upcoming Aquaman 2. However, the movie does promise to open the possibility of more characters crossover in the future DCU.

With all that, The Flash opens in theatres on June 16. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Michael B Jordan Revealed His Fans Wanted Him To Date A “Black Woman” Amid Romance Rumours With Kendall Jenner – Here’s How He Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News