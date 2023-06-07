DC Universe’s The Flash is one of the much-awaited films this year. This DC film will feature familiar faces and introduce new heroes to reshape the DC multiverse. But if rumours are to be believed, George Clooney and Jason Momoa have a unique cameo appearance in the film. Scroll down to know more.

In this film, Barry Allen attempts to venture into the past to change a particular event, resulting in repercussions for the events coming ahead. Andy Muschietti helms the superhero film, and Christina Hodson is the writer behind it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter account named CanWeGetSomeToast, which has a track record of sharing accurate superhero movie-related scoops, the upcoming release, The Flash, includes a sequence in which Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) runs into Bruce Wayne (George Clooney), mistakenly revealing the wealthy playboy as the Caped Crusader.

According to the rumour, Barry and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) may be seen leaving a bar in The Flash’s post-credits scene, with Barry making a subtly humorous reference to Aquaman’s appearance as a dog from the alternate universe inhabited by the Michael Keaton version of Batman. However, it is also worth pointing out that DC Studios has not publicly addressed the rumour. This means the rumour should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Despite this, viewers may remain confident that The Flash will include at least one post-credits scene. When many people who watched the DC Universe epic in advance protested that there was no post-credits supplementary material, this was somewhat questioned. Barbara Muschietti, the film’s producer, has since confirmed that a post-credits sequence will appear in The Flash. She is also certain it will meet DC fans’ expectations. “We can’t say anything since they are all fantastic surprises, and we are sure they won’t disappoint us,” Muschietti said.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Burned The Script Of Avengers: Infinity War To The Ground & Said, “Marvel Likes To Keep Everything…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News