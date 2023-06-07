Tom Holland has made a name for himself as a bankable actor by featuring as Spider-Man in several MCU Avenger films as well as standalone titles. The actor, however, has also made it known to the world and the producers of films that he’s terrible at keeping secrets. In fact, ‘Doctor Strange’ Benedict Cumberbatch once said he was paired with the actor during press to keep him from spilling secrets.

From blurring out secrets (like the Avengers going to space in Infinity War to Andrew Garfield being there in No Way Home) to showing his fans the same film’s confidential poster – he’s done it all and has fans and co-stars trolling him for the same. Given the fame he earned as ‘Spoiler-Man,’ the actor once burnt the script of Avengers: Infinity War – and it should be a sign of relief for the makers.

Scroll down to check out how Tom Holland had the script of Avengers: Infinity War in his possession and why he justified burning it. Check out the video.

Sharing a video of himself burning a bunch of papers, Tom Holland is heard saying, “Marvel likes t keep everything a secret, so to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it. Job done.” Sharing the video of burning the Avengers: Infinity War script, Holland captioned it, “Rule number one… hand in your script 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Reacting to the video, one of his followers wrote, “Good boy,” while another added, “Marvel likes to keep everything confidential*”

A third – unable to believe what happened, wrote, “he did not just do that,” as a fourth commented, “My goodness🤣🤣.. tom is hilarious.”

Another Tom Holland follower joked, “Weirdo! 😂 I can’t believe u just really burned it 😱. I mean I would love to burn something important, too, but I couldn’t 😅”

One more user added, “😂😂😂😂😂 spoilermen love you❤️” while another wrote, “Well then…i guess that works. xD”

A fan wondered, “Uhh, what if it was a fake script and he kept the real one…” while another curiously asked, “what if they like..store them somewhere and now they had to reprint toms script cos he completely destroyed it lmaoooo”

