Elliot Page has been all over the news ever since in his memoir he revealed that he had s*x with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby all the time during the shoot of the award-winning movie. The movie was released in 2007 while Elliot Page came out as a trans-man in December 2020 with the help of a detailed Instagram post. Elliot is an award-winning actor who has worked in some of the most recognized Hollywood flicks.

Elliot Page has been acting since 1997 and has done a wide variety of roles in his famed career. The actor has been part of movies like Inception, X-Men: The Last Blood, X-Men: Days of Future Past and the Netflix The Umbrella Academy. With great roles also comes an insane amount of money. Scroll down to know where Elliot Page stands when it comes to making that moolah.

Elliot Page’s Massive Net Worth

According to the website, CA Knowledge, Elliot Page in 2023 has a net worth of a whopping $10 million. The 36-year-old, who has a number of awards to his name has increased his net worth with time. According to reports, Elliot was worth $6 million in 2018. However, in 5 years, the renowned star has only gone upwards with his value. Elliot Page just like other actors makes an insane amount of money from his acting stints. According to the same publication, Elliot draws a whopping $800K annual salary with his projects. Interestingly, he is also a producer and a voice artist which further adds to his ever-growing wealth. The Canadian actor served as an executive producer for Nel Mio Nome in January 2022. The documentary was premiered at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.

Elliot Page’s Stunning Real Estate Property

Elliot Page had a stunning property to his name in 2014. The actor stayed in Los Angeles’ Nichols Canyon area after shelling-out $1.7 million. The Oscar-winning star enjoyed the three-bedroom, two-bath post-and-beam-style home for good five years. He then decided to sell it in 2019. The luxurious property was bought by tennis star Venus Williams for $2.1 million. The house came with a blend of vintage and contemporary furnishings.

Elliot Page’s Expensive Rides

Elliot Page seems to be a car lover. The BAFTA award-winner has splurged his hard-earned money on rides like Audis and BMWs. According to reports, Elliot has a BMW X3 parked in his garage along with an Audi A4 and Audi A8. BMW X3 is currently valued at $49, 585 whereas, an Audi A4 comes at a cost of close to $40,000. For Audi A8, one has to shell out, $87,800.

