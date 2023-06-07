Jason Statham is one of the finest action actors who has given blockbuster hits as well as critically acclaimed movies. Known mostly for his Fast and Furious role, the actor has many other movies in his career. However, the actor is one of the groups who have no interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he also went on to bash its action sequences. After being in the rumours about playing a Marvel character, the actor went on to blast the movie as he showed no remorse for trashing the movie.

The actor was recently seen in the Fast X movie as the Vin Diesel-led family took on Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes. The movie did receive mixed reviews and was certainly lauded for the villain’s performance. However, as Statham had a short role in the movie, it is said he might reappear in future instalments of the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being pursued by Marvel Studios, the Fast and Furious alumni Jason Statham once expressed a particular dislike for their movies. In an interview, Statham talked to the Italian website I 400 Calci about how Marvel movies relied on special effects and said that even his grandma could perform in them. The movie did not pose any challenge for the Fast X star as he believed the Marvel actors don’t really have to perform stunts.

“I could take my grandma and put her in a cape, and they’ll put her on a green screen, and they’ll have stunt doubles come in and do all the action. Anybody could do it,” said the actor. Marvel movies did not feel ‘authentic’ to him, and he revealed he was “inspired by old, real-star [actors] — guys that can really do their thing.”

Jason Statham added more shots as he went ballistic over the MCU projects.“They’re relying on stunt doubles and green screen, and $200 million budgets, it’s all CGI created. To me, it’s not authentic,” said the actor.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Sebastian Stan aka Marvel’s Bucky Barnes Once Cracked A Dirty Joke About His Metal Arm Having A Lot Of ‘Lube’, Leaving Chris Evans & Anthony Mackie In Splits: “Well I Gotta Get In There”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News