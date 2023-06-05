Fast X has already entered the 100 crore club and left their fans impressed. The viewers are waiting for the next part of the film and already predicting how the movie would come to an end. The Fast And Furious series has not just been a high-octane drama on-screen but off-screen as well. Be it the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson or Charlize Theron’s scandalous kiss with Diesel, the franchise has always been in the middle of controversy.

While the world is aware of Johnson and Diesel’s rivalry, very few people are aware that the latter had an awkward equation with Charlize as well.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress played the character of Cipher in Fate of The Furious. She manipulated Dominic Toretto, aka Vin Diesel, to join her in destroying the world. In one of the scenes, Charlize Theron had to kiss her co-star passionately, and interestingly, Vin loved shooting the scene. During an interview with USA Today, he said that Theron was “not a bad kissing partner to have. I was definitely not complaining.”

Vin Diesel added that the scene with Charlize Theron was “the biggest moment in trailer history” and worked for the actress as well. “Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my god, yeah. A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it,” he said.

But Charlize apparently did not feel the same. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, “I just don’t get it,” and added, “He’s literally going around saying that I had the best time of my life. I like a little more movement in my men. It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth. And he’s standing there, as his character should’ve, frozen, like a dead fish.”

