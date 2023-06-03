The tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise – Fast X, was released on May 19 and has already made its way into the 100-crore club in India. While the film continues to impress its loyal fan base, we recently came across a report of when Vin Diesel – the franchise’s main lead and producer and Furious 7 contemplated ending the franchise.

During the making of Furious 7, the franchise’s other main lead, Paul Walker, tragically passed away. The actor, who played Brian O’Conner since the first film in 2001, passed unexpectedly away on November 30, 2013, leaving his family, fans and cast in shock. The actor and his friend Roger Rodas passed away in a car accident. Following the tragic loss, the shooting of the seventh instalment was put on hold indefinitely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a fandomwire report, director James Wan once revealed that he and Vin Diesel thought about shutting down the Fast and Furious franchise following the tragic loss during the making of Furious 7. As per the report, Paul Walker’s tragic demise nearly proved fatal for the now multi-billion dollar franchise. As per the film’s director, James Wan, back in 2013, the technology needed wasn’t as advanced as it is right now, and they didn’t know what to do.

Stating that he and Vin had to contemplate what it meant for the franchise moving forward, as reshooting the whole movie or recasting the part wasn’t a viable option, and thus they had to go the digital route. During a Hollywood Reporter interview, Wan revealed, “It definitely was the hardest movie of my career. I’ve done technically challenging movies since then, but Furious 7 just hit on so many different levels, especially an emotional one.”

The director explained what challenges the difficult time threw at them, saying, “When the passing of Paul Walker happened, we were like, ‘Do we just shut the movie down for good?’ But we collectively felt like this movie needed to be Paul’s legacy. So we wiped our tears away and sat around in editorial, going, ‘All right, how do we do this?’”

The Walker brothers stepped in to save their late brother’s legacy when no way seemed viable. Furious 7 director said, “Thankfully, I had shot certain stuff with Paul, like his ending action stuff, but there were still many bits missing in the film that needed Paul. —- But we did not have that kind of technology at our disposal.”

James Wan continued, “So we had to really dig deep into our bag of tricks to make it work, and one of them was having Paul’s brothers [Caleb and Cody Walker] step in and shoot the other half of the movie. We then pulled different words that Paul had spoken all through the franchise to create sentences for us.”

Upon its release, Furious 7 earned $1.7 billion worldwide and won everybody’s hearts in the process. The movie is still hailed as one of the greats because of its sentimental value.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Tom Hiddleston Slipped His Tongue Saying, “You Could Smell Each Other’s Breast” While Explaining A Scene Opposite Mia Wasikowska In Crimson Peak

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News