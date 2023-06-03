In the past couple of years, and mainly since the beginning of 2023, one name that refuses to fade from the headlines is our very own Superman, Henry Cavill. The star has made news for all the reasons, good and bad. Be it him being shown the exit at the DCU, killing his future as the Kryptonian Prince, his final cameos as the iconic superhero, or him getting on board for several other projects including the rumours around his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. But did you know the actor has suffered bullying as a kid?

If you are unaware, the chiseled actor with a jawline that can cut the strongest of the things, was not always this fit. The actor was a chubby kid and one that was bullied in school. He once opened up about the trauma that shaped him to fight the hardships in Hollywood too.

It was in an interview sometime back when Henry Cavill revealed how his bullies in school were also torturing the girls, and it was him who saved them. The actor spoke about the incident and how he was bullied even more. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Fandom Wire, Henry Cavill spoke about how bullies in school used to find flickering girls’ skirts and how he save them, proving being a Superman in real life. “They used to call me Fat Cavill. I actually had rolls of fat on me. One guy told me I had tits. They also called me a lemon, a guy who gets nowhere with the girls. If I’d gone to Hollywood without having been hurt on a daily basis at school, perhaps I would have been a little less ready for it,” Said Cavill.

In a past interview as per the same portal, Henry Cavill had spoken about the same and how that prepared him for good. “I was a chubby kid. I could’ve very well gone down the route of just accepting my lot in life and being like, ‘I guess I’m not going to do anything. It actually helped me survive. Even the kids who were nasty to me at times and took pleasure in squashing me—when I finished a play, they’d say, ‘Wow, you’re really good.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, this is where I draw my strength from.’”

