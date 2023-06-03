Spider-Man: No Way Home did bring all the live-action Peter Parkers into the MCU, but many missed out on the animated version, Miles Morales, which we recently got to discover. As the Tom Holland starrer movie did create huge Box Office numbers, it certainly was a fan service for the superhero fandom. With all that, the fans missed out on an easter egg from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie that might have a bigger impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As it has been announced that the superhero fandom will get a Miles Morales live-action movie, it can be speculated that the concept of Spiderverse will be explored more. With all that, Marvel Studios has yet to announce plans regarding Miles’ possible debut in the MCU, and the recently circulated video does plant his future in the universe.

In the Brazilian Portuguese dub of the last scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker is seen moving into his lonely apartment, we get to hear a background noise. The faint background chatter from his new neighbours, wherein a woman and a man noticeably refer to someone named Miles. The actual version of the movie had a very low voice, and no one could really figure that out until the dubbing translation came from the scripts.

However, it can be speculated that Marvel Studios is hinting about Miles Morales’s existence in the MCU. Before Spider-Man: NWM, Miles’ was also referred to in Homecoming when the web-slinger interrogated Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) for information regarding an organisation that was selling illegal alien weapons salvaged from the Battle of New York.

Leading to all that, even Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal teased the possibility of a Spider-Woman film and a live-action Miles Morales. With no details on the project have been revealed, she said, “You’ll see all of it”.

