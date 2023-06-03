Post three years is quarantine laid on us by the widespread pandemic, the world in 2023 has bounced back to being the good mess it was before the distress. Even Hollywood has bounced back, and the latter part of this year is when it begins roaring in full throttle, just like the yore. The post-May era is all set to bring some of the biggest movies of the decade with names like Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, and more attached to them. And this, in turn, pitches some movie against the other, and the two this time are Barbie and Oppenheimer.

For the unversed, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a unique take at the most iconic character and stars Margot, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, is Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited biopic about the father of the atomic bomb starring an illustrious ensemble led by Cillian Murphy. The two films are now going to battle it out at the Box Office.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, releasing Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer and making the two clash is actually not a coincidence but Warne Bros’ plan to take revenge from Christopher Nolan, who broke up with them right before getting into this much-awaited movie. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a new Puck report via We Got This Covered, it isn’t a coincidence that Barbie is hitting the big screens on the same day as Oppenheimer, but it is Warner Bros revenging the break up with Christopher Nolan. According to Mathew Belloni of Puck, this box office battle of the century is manufactured with the sole purpose to stick it to Universal, who wooed Chris Nolan away from WB after 20 years of being together.

If you are unaware, the new format amid the pandemic had movies releasing simultaneously in the theatres and on the steaming. Warner Bros also adapted to it and started releasing their content on HBO max simultaneously. This idea was shunned by Christopher Nolan who was not at all in its favour. His thoughts on the same and then his dismissal to follow that format with Tenet ended up creating a dent in their relationship leading to both parting ways and Nolan them moving to Universal.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer will hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.

