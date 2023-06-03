Jeremy Renner has been in the headlines for his snowplough injury and how the actor has recovered from it. His recovery journey has been commendable, as many believed his acting career was at risk and thought he would not be able to sustain much longer in the acting industry. However, the actor proved everyone wrong as he recently showed a willingness to return for his MCU role of Hawkeye.

The year did not start on a high note for the MCU star as he met with a horrific accident. As he sustained serious injuries in an incident with his snow plough, he was airlifted to a hospital and kept in an ICU for days. It was shocking for the doctors, who even claimed it was a “miracle he’s alive”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner received wishes from fans all around the globe as everyone wished for his speedy recovery. Even his Avengers co-star also reached out to support him as they posted messages on social media. The Hawkeye actor appeared as a guest at the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention and spoke about his future career post his operation. When asked about his MCU return, he said, “Renner said he’d be there “in a heartbeat” if Marvel called him.

Taking to Twitter, a user from the event posted the quote of the MCU star saying, “If Marvel wants me back, I’ll do it in a heartbeat.” While debunking all the speculations of his acting career coming to an end, the actor added he “isn’t going anywhere” and plans to continue acting, depending on what his family allows.

“If Marvel wants me back, I’ll do it in a heartbeat” #phoenixfanfusion pic.twitter.com/UliOQaX8zH — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) June 2, 2023

Jeremy Renner quickly updated his ardent fans on social media as he kept posting about his injury and the recovery that followed. With an outpouring of support from many of his Avengers co-stars, the recovery did seem like a miracle.

Let us know what do you think about the Hawkeye returning to the MCU and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Wore An All White High-Cut Bodysuit With Rhinestone Detailing, Putting Her A** Pop Out & Cl*avage Grab All The Attention, We Felt The Hotness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News