Robert Downey Jr who captured the world as Tony Stark and everyone’s beloved Iron Man. The man who actually became one of the reasons to bind superhero films into something bigger and better. With his Iron Man came Captain America, Thor, Antman, and the superheroes followed together, uniting to become the Avengers. RDJ’s exit from MCU broke million hearts as he mouthed his last dialogue.

But Marvels and its cinematic universe is as magical as it can get, and the latest theory suggests RDJ’s return to the multiverse but obviously not as Iron Man! An interesting theory suggests he might return to play the supervillain Doctor Doom as the multiverse madness gets explored.

Recently, DC confirmed that Nicolas Cage might briefly appear as Superman. Which gradually opened the doors to actors who were almost cast as some characters but couldn’t. One such character was Fantastic Four’s villain Captain Doom, which Robert Downey Jr almost played 20 years ago!

Victor Von Doom was ultimately portrayed by Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon in the 2005 film. However, it was the Iron Man actor who met Marvel Boss Kevin Feige for the role. But later, Jon Favreau offered him Iron Man and the rest is history. It has been iterated and re-iterated time and again that Iron Man is not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, with the latest trends of multiverse possibilities, it might be possible that not Iron Man but Robert Downey Jr might re-enter the universe as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Matt Shakman-directed Fantastic Four reboot.

Earlier, John Krasinski already surprised fans with his cameo in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, where he played the Earth-838 version of Reed Richards in an alternate universe where the Avengers never assembled. Similarly, in some parallel universe, RDJ might exist as Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom.

However, this would close all the doors of his return to the universe as Iron Man/Tony Stark, a hope and a vision fans have no matter how clear they have about the upcoming themes and plots. But still, there are fans who are working on theories to find a way for Iron Man’s return. Re-entering the multiverse as Doctor Doom would surely kill these theories and some raw ideas which might be lurking somewhere in some darkest deepest corners of the Marvel makers.

Well, only time will tell how strange these universes might turn in the forthcoming films. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

