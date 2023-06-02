Emilia Clarke began her journey in Game Of Thrones as the submissive wife of Khal Drogo but her character graph was exceptional! Daenerys Targaryen eventually rises to become the Queen of Dragons, the Khaleesi and her convincing performance left many of us in awe. As unbelievable as it may sound, despite such a famous character, the actress was not recognized by fans in real life while they quickly approached Kit Harington of Jon Snow fame. Scroll below for details!

In 2009, Emilia made her Television debut with BBC One’s Doctors, and that too in a guest appearance. She went on to be a part of Triassic Attack (2010) but her true calling to fame was GoT, which began in 2011. Today, Clarke is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, with projects like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Me Before You and Last Christmas credited to her filmography.

While speaking to Conan O’Brien in 2016, Emilia Clarke revealed she was not recognized by fans in real-life despite playing Danaerys Targaryen for 5 years. The Game Of Thrones star said, “I don’t get recognized, truly. I’ll be walking with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, or Gwen [Christie], who plays Brienne of Tarth, and people will be like, ‘Can you take this picture for us?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure! Definitely I can!”

Emilia Clarke added, “I’ll be like, ‘Kit, just be one minute, I’m just going to go into the loo,’ and then I’ll hear these girls being like, ‘Who is that girl that he’s with?’”

Ouch! That is harsh, isn’t it? But we love how Emilia Clarke didn’t take it to her heart. Check out her video below:

