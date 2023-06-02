Ever since Dwayne Johnson surprised the audience with his appearance in Fast X, it was always on the lines that the action star would be making his return to the Fast & Furious franchise. Now, cherishing his revamped brotherhood with Vin Diesel, the actor has made a big announcement by himself and that’s about his return to the Fast family. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the feud between Dwayne and Vin traces back to 2016, when the pro-wrestler-turned-actor called some of his Fast co-stars ‘chicken sh*t’ and ‘candy ass*s’. Even though Dwayne didn’t particularly mention any names, it led to a change in the equation between both the stars. After that, the Black Adam star himself confirmed some differences with Vin.

The bitterness continued for years, and it finally ended during Fast X as Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance in the film. The actor has now made it official that there’s a full stop to his feud with Vin Diesel and has announced a new standalone film in the Fast & Furious franchise. Yes, his character of Luke Hobbs is making a return and the reason behind the same is the audience’s overwhelming reaction to Dwayne’s cameo in the latest Fast saga.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…HOBBS IS BACK….And he just got lei’d…Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away.”

Addressing his feud with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Last summer @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

Are you excited to see the return of Dwayne Johnson in the Fast & Furious family? Share with us through comments.

