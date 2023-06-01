A bonus biggie has brightened the month of June in the form of Fast X. The film has now entered the 100 Crore Club. It has taken 14 days for the film to achieve this milestone, which is a feat in itself. Released on a Thursday, it made the most of the extended four-day weekend when it ended up netting 61 crores. Post that, the extended first week stood at 81 crores, and now 20 crores more have come in the last six days with one more day remaining.

The film has been seeing steady collections, though it has come to the same levels as The Kerala Story, which is actually in its fourth week and still bringing in numbers in the same range. On Wednesday, the film brought in 1.50 crores* more and should stay at the same levels today itself. On the other hand, The Kerala Story has collected 1.60 crores as well so that pretty much tells the tale.

Vin Diesel starrer Fast X now stands at 100.25 crores* and should have a good increase in collections from Friday to Sunday since such kind of Hollywood action affairs traditionally have most moolah coming over the weekend.

All eyes are now on the next big one, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which arrives on 12th July. No Tom Cruise movie has entered the 100 Crore Club in India, but that will certainly change with this action biggie.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

