Fast & Furious is one of the oldest franchises that Hollywood has seen flourishing with each installment. The franchise recently saw the release of its tenth part, titled Fast X, and it was full of surprises for the fans who are now heading towards the end of the series. The movie not just welcomed back Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, but even rolled out the carpet for Jason Momoa to make his debut in the franchise. Turned out he became the highlight, and that is not going well with Dominic Toretto fame.

For the unversed, Fast X starred Vin as the patriarch of the team, Dom. The film opened the gate for Momoa to enter as the mean villain Dante Reyes. The movie, while it received mixed reviews and a very mixed response from the audience, it was Jason who was praised for his performance and antiques.

Turns out this very fact has left Vin Diesel upset as he reportedly feels that Jason Momoa has stolen his thunder in Fast X. The reports suggest that there could be a new feud on the BTS of the Fast saga now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a CinemaBlend report, Vin Diesel isn’t really elated about Jason Momoa being labelled as the best thing about Fast X. “Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself,” the source claimed.

The report also claims that Vin Diesel has been telling the people close to him that Jason’s “scene-stealing” and “over-acting” was detrimental to Fast X’s critical reception. The source further said, “Jason knows he’s the flavor of the moment and Vin’s jealous of him. But he doesn’t appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood’s next biggest feud.”

There is no confirmation on this, so one should take this as a rumour and nothing more. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

