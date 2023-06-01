The dating life of Leonardo DiCaprio has always kept the pop culture world buzzing. The Oscar-winning actor has made headlines for his rumoured affairs earlier and is once again in the news. He was recently seen with pals, including British model Neelam Gill and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, as he took some time off from work.

Ahead of his upcoming movie, Killers of the flower moon, the actor has been in the news for quite some time. Even while his movies are not across the theatres, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor makes headlines because of his romantic life. What is more interesting is that the actor was spotted at an outing as he also brought his mother to the meeting.

Page Six reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was hiding his face from paparazzi with a black baseball cap and matching face mask as he was spotted with his new rumoured close friend, Neelam Gill. They were also accompanied by Oscar winner’s Scottish stepdad, David Ward, and mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in London. All of them were photographed exiting the venue as Gill followed behind the Titanic actor.

Check out the photo of their outing below:

Exclusive: Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dines with 28-year-old British model Neelam Gill, his mom in London https://t.co/M0XCYs9VVs pic.twitter.com/nt7TNccCYI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2023

As the world knows how the Titanic’s heartthrob is widely known to romance a beautiful young woman, a source close to the outlet revealed that Gill is not dating the actor. Instead, she is romantically involved with one of his friends, who also attended the dinner. Reportedly, as the actor is back with his former partner Gigi Hadid, the outing has raised a few questions.

Notably, they were also spotted separately at the recently held Cannes Festival. While she walked the red carpet, she also posted a few photos on her Instagram. On the other hand, DiCaprio was at Cannes for a screening of his latest film, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which has been getting a lot of praise from the audiences in its early reactions.

