Gigi Hadid is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. She slays every single time she walks on the ramp, leaving her fan stunned by her perfect physique. Despite being a supermodel, she recently opened up about having a conflicted relationship with her body. Her mother, Yolanda, encouraged her to eat as less as possible, thus earning the name ‘Almond Mom’ on social media. However, Gigi is no longer ‘obsessed’ with her body and loves how she looks. Given this picture of hers from last year, we are definitely obsessed with her hot bod. Scroll on to learn more.

The model posed in a beautiful bikini last May and promoted Frankies Bikinis’s launch. For the unversed, Francesca Aiello is the brand’s founder and childhood friend of Gigi. She is friends with some of Hollywood’s s*xiest divas like Sidney Sweeney and is the youngest designer to present her collection at the Miami Beach Fashion Week. While the brand’s social media pages are full of celebrities donning their bikinis, today we’re gushing over the one Gigi posed in because she looked stunning!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May 2022, Gigi Hadid announced that summer had arrived in a full-fledged fashion in the s*xiest way ever. She donned a skimpy Frankies Bikini in a lime shade that gave her a super exotic vibe and posted pics on her Instagram handle. The two-piece outfit was all things delicate and feminine, but the model made it look bold and vivacious. The top of the bikini was made of two tiny triangular patches that covered Gigi’s b**bs perfectly. The bottom was also in a triangular shape that accentuated the model’s curves around the h*ps beautifully.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The ruffle detailing at the hems with brown piping was the highlight of the bikini as it added the exotic factor to it. Gigi Hadid wore her wild hair down to make things spicier, flaunting her gorgeous blond waves. She kept her makeup extremely muted and opted for nude brown lips, just a little bit of shimmery eyeshadows and a matte base. The model also wore a dainty chain around her neck and ditched all other accessories.

We have to admit that the photoshoot was executed at the perfect location as Gigi’s hot bikini matched the raunchy background perfectly. The photo gave a major neo-noir movie-like feel and looked like a scene from Kill-Bill!

Tell us what you think of Gigi Hadid’s sultry and exotic look. For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Despite Having BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo As Brand Ambassadors, Dior’s Now-Deleted Photo Sparks Racism Against Asians Debate!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News