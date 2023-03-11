Sydney Sweeny got her shot at fame by portraying teenager Cassie Howard, a teenager with a promiscuous reputation, in the HBO drama series Euphoria. The young actress was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the drama. However, the young actress was unsure about taking up the role due to n*de scenes in the series.

Sweeny made her mark in the showbiz industry as one of the most promising stars of the current generation. While talking about her character, the Euphoria star opened up about her experience when she received the role. Read on to find out more about it!

During an interaction with MTV News in 2019, Syndey Sweeny revealed her hesitation about doing the n*de scenes before taking on the role in Euphoria. She says, “There was a bit of, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if I’m gonna do this because of nudity.’”

The Euphoria actress sat back and realised if she had been a 17-year-old girl and visualised the scene. Sydney Sweeny adds, “if I was a 17-year-old girl “and I was having s*x with my boyfriend, ‘I would get naked.’ And it’s a real scene. It’s not sugar-coated. It’s not glamorised. It’s not covered up.”

Later in the conversation, Sydney Sweeny talked about how Euphoria’s scenes were relatable and empathic to many people while not being “glamorised” or “sugar-coated”. All of this worked as the prime motivator for the actress as she released her show was based on reality and not on something focused on nudity.

Sydney wanted to “bring justice to that realness” of her role as Cassie in the HBO drama series Euphoria. Hence, she aced the role, and fans admired her performance as she got critical acclamation.

