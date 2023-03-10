Pedro Pascal, who is waving the success ride of his recent HBO series The Last of Us, has been all over the news. With appreciation for the series, the actor has been labelled as the ‘Daddy of the Internet’. The actor appeared in Game of Thrones, and unlike his more recent roles, he wasn’t exactly a lead. Read ahead as the actor recalls his scene as the charismatic prince of Dorne from GOT.

Pascal’s character in Game of Thrones did not last long, and it can be hard to remember everyone who died quickly. In the hit series, his character notably impacts the story by introducing Dorne, but he does so much more than that.

During the Hot Ones interview, Pedro Pascal talked about falling asleep between takes and filming his Game of Thrones character, Oberyn Martell’s gruesome death. The Season 4 episode “The Mountain and the Viper” shows Pascal’s Oberyn facing off against Ser Gregor Clegane in a trial-by-combat to prove Tyrion Lannister’s innocence in the murder of King Joffrey.

Pedro Pascal elaborated upon the scene from the Game Of Thrones and said, “There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing over my face and pumping blood so that it would pool and spread through the amphitheatre”. The actor added between the shoot; he fell asleep. “And that sort of shot of the two of us from above. I was dead asleep because it was so hot. This stuff was so cooling to the touch, and you had to be really, really still.”

The Game of Thrones star added, “it was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve been in.” On recalling the incident from The Viper vs The Mountain’s violent gore fest, Pedro Pascal said, “I got my head crushed in, it was the best part of the day.” He added, “It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. You know, he’s over me, and he puts his thumbs in my eyes, and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping cool blood.”

