Uorfi Javed has become quite the talk of the town. Well, she already was owing to her atrangi fashion choices, which Ranveer Singh called “iconic.” But recently, she’s found approval from ace designers like Anaita Shroff Adajani and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which welcomes her to mainstream showbiz. The beauty has now been approached for a big project, which made her even reject Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Yes, you heard that right! As most know, Uorfi rose to prominence with Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first to get eliminated from the Karan Johar-hosted show. But it would be safe to say that she’s had the brightest career since. She was even meant to be a part of Anupamaa but clearly, bigger things were meant for her.

Uorfi Javed along with Big Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nakuul Mehta are amongst others names surfacing the internet as probable contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While we don’t know about others, Uorfi seems to have made her decision and rejected the lucrative offer.

As per a recent report by Times Of India, Uorfi Javed was in talks with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 team for a long time now. The actress was in fact keen on being a part of the Rohit Shetty show. However, just before she could sign the offer, she was offered a bigger project.

Uorfi has rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and is going forward with the other project. She is excited about it and fans can expect an announcement soon!

Meanwhile, Sana Khan recently opened up about being offered KKK with a lucrative sum but she ultimately decided not to listen to the ‘shaitan’ inside of her. As most know, the former actress quit showbiz in 2020.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla X4.

