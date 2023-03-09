Sana Khan is one of the most famous names in the TV industry, but she left everyone shocked with her sudden decision to quit acting in the year 2020. After tying the knot with Anas Saiyad, the actress distanced herself from the entertainment industry. Recently, she opened up about her acting career and what led her to quit it all together, and how she turned down a lucrative offer by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi because didn’t want to give in to any temptation. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, the beautiful actress was a part of the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi that was hosted by director Rohit Shetty. Later, she was offered to be a part of 10th season of the reality show. It was the time when she had already decided to give up her acting career.

Sana Khan and her husband were a part of the conversation for Iqra TV, where the actress opened up about her decision to quit the entertainment industry and revealed there were many triggers behind her decision. During the conversation, she also went on reveal that she had turned out an exciting offer from Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said, “I knew if I would do that, I would go there, things will change, because Shaitan is so powerful and he is inside. It’s so difficult to fight with him. It’s the most difficult battle, especially when you are already there and when you see so much money. The greed is never-ending. That is when (I Knew) there is a lot of money involved and I am getting whatever I am quoting, but I knew I didn’t want to do it all. I wanted to save myself.”

During the same conversation, Sana revealed how the period of the year 2020 was a sensitive period for her and revealed she wasn’t able to sleep as well and then, she decided to take the major decision to quit the industry. She said, “It was in the month of Ramadan, [during the] last days that I used to see burning, blazing graves and I used to see myself inside it screaming for help. I couldn’t sleep because I was scared” Post that, she decided to make several changes into her lifestyle and that was followed by her decision to quit her career.

For the unversed, Sana Khan rose to fame after appearing in the superhit song Billo Rani from Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal in 2007 and she was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 6.

